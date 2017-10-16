A member of the Canadian Armed Forces who works at the Saint-Jean Garrison, where new recruits undergo basic training, has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a student.
According to a Department of National Defence news release, the alleged incident occurred in December 2016 at a restaurant in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., and involved an instructor and student.
Master Cpl. Pierre Desrosiers faces the following charges:
- One count of sexual assault under the Criminal Code.
- One count of drunkenness under the National Defence Act.
- Two counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline under the National Defence Act.
Desrosiers may face a court martial at a later date.
"Such behaviour is inconsistent with the values and ethics of the institution and we will continue to bring those responsible for criminal sexual offences to justice," said Lt.-Col. Kevin Cadman, a commanding officer with the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, in the statement.
The Saint-Jean Garrison, also known as Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School, is the site of the 12-week basic training course that non-commissioned members of the Forces must undergo shortly after they enlist.