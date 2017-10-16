A member of the Canadian Armed Forces who works at the Saint-Jean Garrison, where new recruits undergo basic training, has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a student.

According to a Department of National Defence news release, the alleged incident occurred in December 2016 at a restaurant in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., and involved an instructor and student.

Master Cpl. Pierre Desrosiers faces the following charges:

One count of sexual assault under the Criminal Code.

One count of drunkenness under the National Defence Act.

Two counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline under the National Defence Act.

Desrosiers may face a court martial at a later date.

"Such behaviour is inconsistent with the values and ethics of the institution and we will continue to bring those responsible for criminal sexual offences to justice," said Lt.-Col. Kevin Cadman, a commanding officer with the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, in the statement.

The Saint-Jean Garrison, also known as Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School, is the site of the 12-week basic training course that non-commissioned members of the Forces must undergo shortly after they enlist.