If drivers this weekend are trying to get around the city, it's best to avoid the area around the Turcot Interchange.

Starting Friday, as of 11:30 p.m., several roads and ramps in the area will be closed for the entire weekend.

If you're heading westward, take note that the westbound direction of Autoroute 720 will be completely closed between Exit 5 (Robert-Bourassa Blvd/Champlain Bridge/Victoria Bridge) and the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Street entrance.

As a result, the following will also be completely closed:

Highway 136 westbound between St-Antoine Street East and Hotel de Ville Avenue.

Highway 15 North ramp for the 20 West.

Highway 15 South ramp for the 20 West.

Heading eastbound won't be any easier.

Highway 20 East ramp for the 15 North will be shut down.

Highway 136 East heading towards the Turcot Interchange will be closed from both the Cathédral and Notre-Dame entrances.

Highway 15 South ramp for the 136 East will also be closed.

Add to this some additional closures during the overnight hours: Highway 20 eastbound will be closed between Exit 64 (Saint-Jacques/Angrignon) and the Angrignon entrance ramp.

New configuration starts Monday

Commuters from the West Island will want to give themselves extra time Monday morning.

The 20 East will be a new configuration on its approach to the Turcot Interchange.

Drivers who want to take Décarie North will have to take the laft lane. The new configuration will take drivers past Highway 15 and have them loop around for the northbound entrance ramp.

Drivers continuing eastbound towards downtown (via the 136 East) will have to stay in the two centre lanes.

Those heading for the Champlain Bridge towards the South Shore will see no change — they will have to continue to travel in the right-hand lane.

New signs will be in place Monday morning to give drivers a heads-up about the new configuration.