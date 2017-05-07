Three people are dead and a four-year-old girl is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on Highway 138 east of Sept-Îles Saturday afternoon.

Two vehicles collided, killing a 40-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter, as well as the 21-year-old driver of the other vehicle.

The Sûreté du Québec says the heavy rains may have contributed to the deadly accident, though they could not confirm the exact circumstances leading up to the collision.

A section of the highway was closed to traffic following the accident and later reopened.