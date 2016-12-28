A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with a suspicious fire at the Muslim cultural centre in Sept-Îles last week.

Jacky Vigneault, who is from Sept-Îles, is facing charges for arson and possession of incendiary material. He appeared at the courthouse on Wednesday.

He will remain in custody until his bail hearing on Jan. 4.

Jacky Vigneault, 48, was arrested on Tuesday. (Radio-Canada)

The centre's president, Ben Rouine, said the fire on Dec. 23 marked the fourth or fifth time the centre has been damaged. Quebec Immigration Minister Kathleen Weil reached out to Rouine to offer her support following the incident.

In October, someone broke into the centre and ransacked shortly before it was expected to open its doors to the public.