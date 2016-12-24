Quebec provincial police have opened an investigation into a fire at the Muslim community centre in Sept-Îles, Que.

The call for the fire came in around 11 p.m. Friday night. It had just started when local firefighters arrived.

It is unclear how much damage was done to the building.

Nabil Matrajji is one of the young people who helped build the centre, which only recently opened.

"It hurts, we worked really hard," he said.

"I don't know what to call it, an act of ignorance, vengeance, hate?"

In October, the centre was broken into and vandalized.

Members of the centre were concerned at the time about whether their space was targeted, but police determined the act wasn't a hate crime.