The normally pristine snowscape outside Christian Ratté's home in Sept-Îles is strewn with a fine layer of reeking, contaminated sand.

It blew onto his property during a severe winter storm on Dec. 30th. Ratté was immediately confronted with the sight and smell of the sand.

"It stunk, practically stunk, of gasoline outside," he said. "We noticed it a bit inside, but outside it really smelled like gas."

Dug up to be treated

Julie McLachlan, president of a local citizens’ group in the Sept-Îles community of Moisie, is worried the contaminated material will continue to spread. (Radio-Canada)

The polluted soil was dug up last summer at the former Moisie military base, a radar station that shut down in 1980.

The Department of National Defence awarded a $- million contract to SNC-Lavalin to decontaminate the site.

SNC-Lavalin workers placed the soil awaiting treatment under a tarp. But the tarp tore during the late-December storm, allowing the contaminated material underneath to drift onto neighbouring land and into the nearby Moisie River.

'It's still contamination'

Ratté is uncomfortable seeing the sand spread across his property.

"We are still talking about gasoline," he said. "Sure, it's not uranium or lead. But it's still a contaminating agent."

Sand laced with fossil fuel from a former military base has now been sprinkled across the snow. (Radio-Canada)

The situation also worries Julie McLachlan, the president of a local citizens' organization for the Sept-Îles community of Moisie.

"National Defence is having the site decontaminated because there was a problem, and now we realize that this problem could be spread elsewhere over a wider area," McLachlan said.

Repair on the way

To add to Ratté's frustration, he says he told DND last November that he didn't think the dug-up soil was secure.

"From the beginning I told them that it would not be enough, that you have to consider that there are often 80 to 90 km/h winds here during the year," he said.

"I did not feel like those in charge of the project were listening very much."

SNC-Lavalin referred inquiries to DND, who said the broken tarp will be repaired over the course of the week.



Residents are now concerned about the upcoming spring thaw. They want something done to prevent the contaminated soil from mixing with their own soil when the snow melts.