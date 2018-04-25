Young mother killed in Sept-Îles remembered as loving, supportive

The 25-year-old woman who was killed Monday in Sept-Îles "wanted to see the best in everyone," her sister said.

The woman and her two-year-old daughter were pronounced dead in hospital after they were found in an apartment early Monday suffering from fatal injuries.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths.

The victim's sister, who also cannot be identified, told CBC her sister had a tenacious personality and loved her kids more than anything.

"My sister was the kind of person who would not admit defeat," she said in a written statement.

"She would defend just about anyone. The kindest kind of human. She supported all of her family and friends in trying times and helped people any way she could."

More than 200 people attended a vigil in Sept-Îles last night to pay their respects to the young mother and her daughter.

Police are saying little about the homicides.

Ronald Henry Tooma was charged Tuesday and is expected to appear in court again on Friday.