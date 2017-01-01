Residents of Sept-Îles and 17 other eastern Quebec communities who suffered property damage in a violent storm Friday will be entitled to financial aid from the government.

The winter storm, which meteorologists call a "weather bomb," brought high waves and winds that damaged some 40 buildings and homes in Sept-Îles alone.

Quebec's Ministry of Public Security said other municipalities that will benefit from financial aid include Cap-Chat, Gaspé, Matane, Natashquan, Rimouski, Sainte-Anne-des-Monts and Percé, among others.

Public security ministry officials were on the ground to assess the damage.

At least two homes may have to be demolished and a number of others moved after high waves carved away already eroded portions of the river bank.

Eight families in Sept-Îles were forced from their homes and three are now in the care of the local Red Cross.

The waterfront at Percé in the Gaspé peninsula also suffered heavy damage from the high seas and violent winds. ( Bruno Lelievre)

Not all properties covered by program

Only primary residences affected by the storm will have damages covered under the government aid program.

Secondary homes won't be covered, which is bad news for property owners like Bernard Leclerc.

"There's about five feet of water in the basement, plus debris like ice, earth and pieces of wood that were carried in by the sea," Leclerc said.

He put the cost of the damage at around $10,000.