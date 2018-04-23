Police investigating deaths of toddler, woman in Sept-Îles

Provincial police are investigating the deaths of a two-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman in what they are calling a possible double murder in a Sept-Îles, Que., residence.

Police were called to the scene on Brochu Street at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, and both victims were pronounced dead in hospital shortly after.

A man in his twenties was arrested as a suspect, and police say he is currently in custody.

Police say he will meet with investigators and is expected to appear in court "as soon as possible."

Flemming Elementary School in Sept-Îles was closed for the day as a result of the investigation.

Howard Miller, the director of the Eastern Shores School Board, said he's been working with social services to provide support to students and school staff.