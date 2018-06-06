Skip to Main Content
Police investigating after homemade bomb goes off in Senneville mailbox

Notifications

Police investigating after homemade bomb goes off in Senneville mailbox

A police SWAT team is on site with a robot to destroy the bomb, as are two canine units to ensure no other explosives are around.

A 68-year-old woman, who was injured when she went to get her mail, suffered only minor injuries

CBC News ·
There is no property damage to the home on Senneville Road near Angus Street. (Radio-Canada)

A woman is injured after a homemade bomb went off in her mailbox in Senneville, on the western tip of Montreal, Wednesday evening.

At around 7 p.m., police received a 911 call about a 68-year-old woman who had been hurt.

They say she went to open her mailbox, which is located near the road, and the bomb went off when she did.

She has minor injuries to her upper body but police say she did not go to hospital.

There is no property damage to the home on Senneville Road near Angus Street.

A SWAT team went on site with a robot to destroy the bomb. Two canine units were also used to ensure no other explosives were around.

The arson squad is on its way to the scene, and will meet with witnesses.

Senneville Road is closed between the Highway 40 exit and Phillips Avenue.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us