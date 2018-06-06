Police investigating after homemade bomb goes off in Senneville mailbox

A woman is injured after a homemade bomb went off in her mailbox in Senneville, on the western tip of Montreal, Wednesday evening.

At around 7 p.m., police received a 911 call about a 68-year-old woman who had been hurt.

They say she went to open her mailbox, which is located near the road, and the bomb went off when she did.

She has minor injuries to her upper body but police say she did not go to hospital.

There is no property damage to the home on Senneville Road near Angus Street.

A SWAT team went on site with a robot to destroy the bomb. Two canine units were also used to ensure no other explosives were around.

The arson squad is on its way to the scene, and will meet with witnesses.

Senneville Road is closed between the Highway 40 exit and Phillips Avenue.