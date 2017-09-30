A seniors' residence in Trois-Rivières has come up with a creative solution to their need for more volunteers: they're offering free room and board to two Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR) students in exchange for their time.

The Résidence les Marronniers posted an ad this week, saying they were hoping to take on two students who could live and eat for free at the seniors' home if they are willing to put in 40 hours a month.

So far, the ad has garnered attention online and residence director Nancy Comptois is hoping some good candidates will come forward.

"The goal is to find students who will support our seniors," said Comptois.

In the deal, students will be expected to help organize social activities and events, and lend a helping hand to residents.

The apartment is a heated studio with cable and telephone hookup. All meals are included.

The building is located at 1350 Rue Aubuchon, just a short walk away from the UQTR campus.