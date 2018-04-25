Section of revamped Ste-Catherine Street to feature 1 lane for drivers, elimination of 140 parking spots

Once Montreal's downtown artery of Ste-Catherine Street gets its makeover, a portion of the street will have one lane only for drivers and 140 fewer parking spots, Radio Canada has learned.

The city of Montreal is expected to unveil its vision for Ste-Catherine Street to the media on Thursday, but Radio-Canada obtained details of the 4-year construction project.

​The portion of Ste-Catherine Street that runs between Mansfield and Bleury streets will have one lane — the left lane — for drivers. It will be three-and-a-half metres wide.

Meanwhile, the right lane will be reserved for delivery trucks.

No parking will be allowed on that portion of the revamped street, which means roughly 140 parking spaces will be eliminated.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, along with other members of her administration, presented its "international-style" plan Wednesday to about a dozen downtown merchants and business owners.

The city will also unveil its vision Thursday for the "transformation of downtown Montreal."

Radio-Canada has learned the plan includes turning McGill College Avenue into a pedestrian walkway, while Phillips Square will get a facelift to provide more space for pedestrians and more greenery.

The entire four-year construction project will cover 2.2 kilometres of Ste-Catherine Street, between Atwater Avenue and the Quartier des spectacles.