April 1 launches seasonal parking restrictions in Montreal

For Montrealers, April 1 not only marks Easter Sunday and April Fools Day, but also the start of seasonal parking restrictions.

Motorists will have to pay close attention to street signs while the city conducts its street maintenance and cleans the roads.

That means sometimes having to move vehicles for a few hours on a certain day of the week.

The city warned on its website that once the cleaning is complete, the parking restrictions must still be respected as other maintenance work may be planned.

Restrictions are in place in most areas on the Island of Montreal, except LaSalle, where they'll start April 16.

In most areas, the restrictions will last until Dec. 1, with the exception of Anjou, Lachine, LaSalle, Saint-Léonard and Verdun, where they end in November.

More information is available on the city's website.