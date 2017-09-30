Sears Canada has announced that it's closing 10 more stores across the country, including the location at Fairview mall in Pointe-Claire.

The other retail locations affected in the latest announcement are located in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Sears said about 1,200 employees will be affected by this latest closure.

In June, Sears Canada announced that it was closing 59 stores across the country as part of a restructuring.

Eager to avoid bankruptcy, the one-time retail giant had to downsize and rely on liquidation of some of its assets to survive.