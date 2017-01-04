Monday was a day of surprises for one Montreal man.

Former MNA Jean-Marc Lacoste is an avid birdwatcher who lives in Verdun, near the St. Lawrence River. On Monday, a friend let him know there was something in the water that he may want to check out.

He grabbed his camera and made the five-minute walk to the waterfront. He was there for 15 minutes when he saw a bald eagle swoop down, pluck something out of the water, then eat it.

Then, he saw something even more unexpected: a seal.

Lacoste said every year he sees a few bald eagles, but he's never seen a seal.

The seal was lounging on a piece of ice in the river, seemingly basking in the sun.

Lacoste said the animal looked like it was enjoying itself.

"He was happy. On Monday there was a nice sun. There were no problems," he said.