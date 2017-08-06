A 61-year-old was badly injured after the scooter he was driving collided with a car Saturday night as festival goers left île Notre-Dame after Osheaga.

The man was riding his Vespa scooter east on Pierre-Dupuy Avenue in the Cité du Havre area, at around 11:50 p.m., when he made a false maneuver and collided with a car going the other direction.

It's unclear what caused the accident, but police believe the scooter driver may have tried to make a U-turn or could have been passing another vehicle.

He suffered a severe head injury police at first said was life-threatening. They have since updated his condition as stable and say he will survive.

The accident happened as the Osheaga music festival was wrapping up for the night and people were starting to stream out of it.

It caused a three to four hour delay, according to social media posts, which indicated cars were still stalled at 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Concorde bridge was closed down as a result of the collision and cars were redirected towards Jacques-Cartier bridge through MacDonald road on île Sainte-Hélène.

The area was also packed with people leaving the Saturday night Loto-Québec fireworks show.