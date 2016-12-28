Montreal's rugby community is reeling after a beloved team clubhouse was gutted by a fire on Christmas day.

At the moment, it's not known how much of Scobie Hall was damaged by the blaze, but the Town of Mount Royal Rugby Football Club (TMRFC) vows to do all it can to bring life back to the clubhouse.

"It is our heart, it is our soul," said Scott Fennell, a team member and TMRFC vice-president of communications.

"It's hurting right now and it will continue to hurt."

Members of the club have not been able to enter the building to see the damage because engineers have not yet carried out an inspection. (CBC)

Clubhouse holds history

Fennell, who is originally from England, said the clubhouse was a "home away from home" and holds a special place in the memories of many past and present players.

According to the club's website it was used to host post-game parties, rookie initiation rites, bachelor parties, a number of weddings, baptisms, bar mitzvahs and funerals.

More than sixty years of sports memorabilia like trophies and old team shirts were also inside.

Fennell said he hasn't been able to enter to the clubhouse to see the damage because engineers have not yet carried out an inspection.

The clubhouse was extensively renovated last year. After speaking with police investigators and their insurance, Fennell said they'll have a better idea of when it may reopen.