Ten children were taken to a Saint-Eustache hospital to be treated for minor injuries after an accident between a truck and a school bus transporting the kids to camp.

The incident took place along Highway 640 around 9:10 a.m. Thursday, near the ramp to Highway 15 North. The bus ended up in the ditch, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

There were about 40 children, all from the West Island, on the bus. They were all were taken to hospital to be checked out.

Myriam Sabourin, spokesperson for Hôpital de Saint-Eustache, said the injuries consisted mainly of bruises and some cuts.

The school bus was sitting upright in the long grass to the side of the access ramp, with emergency exit windows open.

The Y Country Camp posted on its Facebook page Thursday morning, saying all the children were able to walk off the bus on their own and that the program's director was on scene.

Parents who were not on the bus with the kids have been advised.

The bus was headed to camp activities in Huberdeau, a town in the Laurentians not far from Mont-Tremblant, police say.

According to a statement the camp posted to its Facebook page, the bus was cut off by the truck before veering off the road. Police say they are still trying to determine what happened.