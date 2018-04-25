School bus strike affecting 4,000 students ends

The school bus strike affecting students of the Lester B. Pearson and Trois-Lacs school boards is over.

About 4,000 students who live west of Montreal and in the West Island have had to find alternate ways to get to school this week, after their bus drivers went on strike.

The drivers were demanding better wages from their employer, Lucien Bissonnette Inc.

Late Wednesday night, according to a Facebook post on the page of the Lester B. Pearson School Board, "an agreement has been reached" between the two parties.

Therefore, the statement says, as of Thursday morning, all bus routes will be operating on their regular schedule.