Parents of about 15,000 Montreal students have about one week to figure out how to get their children to school on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The city's 330 school bus drivers will go on a one-day strike yet again next week after rejecting a tentative deal reached between their union and Autobus Transco.

This means there will be no transportation service next Wednesday for students from the English Montreal School Board, Lester B. Pearson School Board, Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board, the Commission scolaire de Montréal as well as private school Collège Sainte-Anne.

This will mark the third time the bus drivers go on a one-day strike.

They first went on strike on Jan. 30 and 31.

After that pressure tactic, an agreement in principle was reached between both parties. However, 83 per cent of the school bus drivers voted last week to reject that deal.

The Transco-CSN union says it will meet with its members during next week's strike day to decide what to do next. One possible measure is to adopt another strike mandate, but this time for an unlimited, general strike.

The main sticking point is wage increases.