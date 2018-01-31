Montreal parents of school-aged children can breathe a sigh of relief.

After a two-day strike, school bus service resumes Thursday morning, and no other pressure tactics are on the horizon now that the two sides have reached an agreement in principle.

The 330 drivers went on strike after rejecting a contract offer from their employer, Autobus Transco. Mediation failed.

The strike left 15,000 students in the lurch.

The union, STTT–CSN, said Wednesday that an agreement in principle has now been reached.

Its members will learn the details of the agreement at a general assembly in the coming days before voting on it.