Cyclist, 19, dead after collision with school bus in Terrebonne

A 19-year-old man has died in hospital after he was struck by school bus while riding his bicycle this morning.

The incident took place in a residential area of Terrebonne on Rodrigue Boulevard near Angélique Street at around 7 a.m..

The man was riding on a bike path, which crosses the intersection, when he was hit.

"We're just trying to figure out what happened," said Terrebonne police Cpt. Benoit Bilodeau, adding that the cause of the crash is still not clear.

The cyclist was transported to hospital with critical injuries. At around 10:40 a.m., police received word he had died.

The 50-year-old man driving the school bus was evaluated by emergency medical staff and treated for shock. He is meeting with investigators, according Bilodeau.

No passengers were on the bus at the time of the incident, he said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are meeting with witnesses.

Rodrigue Boulevard is closed between Adonis and De L'Azalée streets as police investigate. Bilodeau said it could remain closed until 3 p.m.