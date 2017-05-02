A coroner has confirmed the deaths of two men in their 20s after a small plane crashed Sunday near Schefferville in northern Quebec.

Bernard Lefrançois confirmed the men died Monday night but did not give their names. They are from the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean area.

He also clarified that the plane was not trying to land at the time of the crash.

The plane went down about 10 kilometres from Schefferville, near Quebec's border with Labrador. The crash was reported to police around 8:15 p.m. ET.

One man was found unconscious in the wreckage and the other had been ejected from the plane. Their identities will be released once their families are notified.

The plane belonged to the company Exact Air based in Saint-Honoré, near Saguenay, and was used for mining-related purposes.

The company refused to comment on the crash when it was approached by Radio-Canada.

TSB at the scene

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada sent two investigators to the scene of the crash, which was located by a helicopter search team on Monday.

The helicopter couldn't land at the crash site and the rescue operation was turned over to a joint Canadian Forces Rangers and provincial police team, which accessed the site while on snowmobiles.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation.