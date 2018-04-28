Savoury Saturday: Bakeries across Quebec offer croissants for $1.25 today

Have you had a croissant yet today?

Well, it's not too late. Today is the Fête du Croissant, an annual festival that celebrates the art of baking the traditional buttery, flaky pastry.

Les Co'Pains d'abord bakery on Rachel Street prepared thousands of croissants in preparation for the influx of customers Saturday.

Louis-André Joyal, owner of La Petit Boulangerie in Ahuntsic, spends hours a day making homemade croissants. (Facebook)

The one-day-only festival is a huge event for bakeries across the city and beyond, with thousands of croissants flying out their doors.

There are now more than 100 bakeries and pastry shops that shine a spotlight on their golden-brown croissants — and the skill it takes to make them.

Louis-André Joyal spends four to five hours a day making croissants at the Petit Boulangerie in Montreal's Ahuntsic district.

The longest part of the process is preparing the dough, which can take between four and five hours. (CBC)

Most of that time goes into prepping the dough. As Joyal says, it's four hours to prepare, "15 minutes to cook, and 30 seconds to eat."

He said that the Fête du Croissant has been a game-changer for his shop and many other family-owned bakeries.

"A normal day, we do 1,000 or 1,200," he said. On Saturday, they'll sell as many as 3,500.

"It's handiwork, and it's joyful to do the croissant. It's a very special day for us."

The perfect flaky croissant is an art form, just ask a Montreal pastry chef. (CBC)

Joyal, who's been baking for more than 20 years after starting out as a chef, isn't a purist when it comes to croissant consumption.

He says in his book, adding jam, Nutella, or even cream cheese is A-OK.

"If you cut it in half, put eggs in it and put it in the oven, it will be fantastic," he said.

"You should see the kids come into our bakery in the morning. They cannot stop looking at our croissant. When we give them one and they taste it, it's the way to start a day with a smile."

Find a full list of participating bakeries here.

While the festival isn't a contest, many Montrealers are known to have their opinions about where to get the best croissant in the city.

Submit your photos of the best croissants to CBC by tagging them on social media with #cbcmtl or by emailing webquebec@cbc.ca