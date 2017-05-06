Four squadrons of Canadian Forces soldiers from CFB Valcartier have been dispatched to help the flood relief effort in Quebec.

The troops are headed to Gatineau, Laval, Rigaud and the Mauricie region of Quebec.

A fifth squadron is set to create a command post in Montreal.In total, between 350 and 400 CF members have been deployed.

In an interview Saturday morning, Lieutenant (Navy) Delphine Bonnardot said the army is currently in talks with the province on how resources can be best deployed.

It's unclear at this point how many soldiers will be arriving or exactly what they'll be doing, but Bonnardot said they'll perform "concrete" tasks to limit damage caused by flooding.

Members of the Canadian Forces are deployed to regions of Quebec to help the flooding relief effort. (Carl Boivin/Radio-Canada)

Yesterday the province's Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said the province asked for assistance from the Canadian Armed Forces to deal with rising water levels.

Despite a Saturday morning lull in rainfall in some parts of Quebec, water levels are rising still and the flooding situation is expected to worsen.

More rain coming

According to Environment Canada, between Friday and Saturday evening, up to 80 millimetres of rain will have fallen in the Ottawa River and that water is headed downstream towards Montreal.

"It usually takes a few days for all of that precipitation to increase the water level of those rivers," said Bruno Marquis, Environment Canada meteorologist.

So far, 124 municipalities across the province are dealing with flooding, in the regions of Montreal, Laval, the Montérégie, Mauricie, Lanaudière and the Laurentians.

A resident walks through the flooded Île Mercier streets. People there may be forced to leave their homes as rising water overtakes the island. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

"We think it's very appropriate to ask for additional resources, additional efforts from the armed forces and I'm very happy that we had the entire collaboration of the federal government in this respect," said Coiteux.

He said even when the waters recede, some areas will continue to be affected for weeks to come.

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the army will work with local authorities to coordinate relief efforts.

​Islands under water

Low-lying Île Mercier and Île Verte, small islands that are part of the cities of Montreal and Laval respectively, are now deep in water and many residents have had to leave their homes.

Residents use a paddleboat as they bring supplies through flooded streets of the Ile Mercier district of Ile Bizard. Forecasts are calling for several more days of rain. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

The bridge connecting the Île Mercier to Montreal is completely closed to all vehicles, including emergency vehicles. On Friday, Montreal's mayor said there was a possibility of a mandatory evacuation order being authorized to remaining residents.

Île Mercier is home to about 50 properties and around 20 homes are still occupied.

