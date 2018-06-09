What to expect at today's G7 protests in Quebec City

Another round of anti-G7 demonstrations are lined up for Saturday, the summit's last day, after a quiet night in Quebec City.

There were few signs of any disruption by protesters who gathered on Friday as street cleaners did their rounds this morning.

Merchants had been bracing for the worst and many had boarded their up storefronts.

But Friday's "day of disruption" promised by anti-capitalism activists was muffled by a hefty police presence.

Police officers in riot gear guard the access to a highway heading to La Malbaie on Friday. Demonstrators gathered near the highway in an attempt to block traffic. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

Protesters gathered in small groups throughout the day in different parts of the city but were quickly dispersed, as police, often in larger numbers than activists, moved in on the crowds. The police declared the protests illegal because they had not submitted a protest itinerary in advance.

By the end of the day, four men and two women had been arrested and could face charges for unlawful assembly. Another man, who was also arrested, could face charges for obstruction of justice.

Few protesters made it to La Malbaie, 140 kilometres east of Quebec City, where the summit is taking place.

Guillaume Leclerc says he’s made it his mission to keep everyone zen at the free expression zone. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/G7?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#G7</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/G7Summit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#G7Summit</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/G7charlevoix?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#G7charlevoix</a> <a href="https://t.co/cgWXuVnNTi">pic.twitter.com/cgWXuVnNTi</a> —@Alibrunet

The "freedom of expression" zone that was set up by security officials outside the perimeter of the Manoir de Charlevoix, where leaders were meeting was scarcely used, with many criticizing the decision to confine freedom of speech to a small parking lot.

'Earth on fire'

This morning, Oxfam, a non-profit group dedicated to fighting global poverty, is staging a demonstration portraying the G7 leaders on a camping trip, while a campfire representing "the Earth on fire" burns behind them.

In the afternoon, more anti-G7 street protests are set to take place near the National Assembly, heading toward the American consulate in Quebec City.

Two of Quebec's biggest labour unions, CSN and FTQ, have said their members will be participating.

There will also be an event held by the Rwandan Congress of Canada, decrying Canada's invitation of the Rwandan President Paul Kagame at the G7, whom the congress calls a "criminal."

The G7 talks in La Malbaie, Que., will wrap up later today.