Quebec City police have released a photo of the man they believe stole thousands of dollars from a local Salvation Army.

Police say early Dec. 24, someone broke into the store on Wilfrid-Hamel Boulevard and took $5,000 out of a safe.

They say the man is about 5'7" and was wearing a coat with a green and orange tartan pattern, a sweater with a grey hood, a black scarf and black gloves with white writing on them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 418-641-2447.

Salvation Army spokesperson René Frigon had said that based on the security video he viewed, he believes the person who took the money knew it was there.