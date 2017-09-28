Public health officials in four provinces are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to frozen raw breaded chicken products.

Thirteen cases have been reported, including seven in Ontario, two in Quebec, two in New Brunswick and two in Nova Scotia.

All incidents occurred between June and August and four people required hospitalization, but no deaths have been reported.

A news release issued by the Public Health Agency of Canada outbreak does not link the outbreak to a particular brand.

The agency said the outbreak is a reminder that frozen raw breaded poultry products such as nuggets, strips and burgers should be handled the same as other raw poultry products.

"Follow cooking instructions carefully and verify the internal cooking temperature after cooking, as recommended, before consuming these products," the agency said.

An internal temperature of at least 74 C (165°F) should be reached before eating such products.

The agency said frozen raw breaded chicken products may look pre-cooked, but they contain raw poultry and must be cooked correctly.

It advised against microwaving such products because it does not heat them evenly and reminded users to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and warm water after handling raw poultry products.

Symptoms of a salmonella infection typically start 6 to 72 hours after exposure to salmonella bacteria from an infected animal or contaminated product.

Symptoms include:

•fever

•chills

•diarrhea

•abdominal cramps

•headache

•nausea

•vomiting

Symptoms usually last for four to seven days.