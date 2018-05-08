Bridge collapse imperils salmon sport-fishing season on Gaspé's Cascapédia River
5-hour detour through Amqui and Sainte-Anne-des-Monts is now only way to get to famed lodge
Just as the salmon sport-fishing season is about to get underway in the Gaspé, the municipality of Cascapédia-Saint-Jules is worried a recent bridge collapse could be a major blow to the local economy.
A five-hour detour through Amqui and Sainte-Anne-des-Monts is now the only way to get to the lodge.
Municipality wants repairs done quickly
The municipality is demanding Québec move quickly to fix the bridge.
The mayor of Cascapédia-Saint-Jules,Gaétan Boudreau, said some fishing groups have already cancelled their trips because of the inconvenience.
Boudreau said he's asked Quebec's Transport Ministry (MTQ) to make the fishing camps accessible as quickly as possible so the industry can plan its season.
Mila Roy, an MTQ spokesperson, said replacing the bridge is a priority, however, the river is still too high to evaluate if a temporary bridge can be installed or whethre another solution will be needed.
Cleanup work being done
Tractors and backhoes were on site at the beginning of the week to clear an ice jam, demolish part of the bridge and clear the road.
"We've done what's possible for the moment," said Roy. "The next decisions will be made in the near future."