The City of Varennes, east of Montreal, wants to open up Sainte-Thérèse Island to the public.

The 5.4 square-kilometre island off the eastern tip of Montreal is one of the largest in the area and Varennes wants to make it a destination for outdoor activities like walking, cycling, canoeing, kayaking and even camping.

Varennes Mayor Martin Damphousse said the island has strong recreational potential and noted that it is already on the City of Montreal's blue route for kayakers and canoeists.

The river shuttle between Varennes, Montreal and Repentigny already runs along its banks, but doesn't stop there — yet.

That would be addressed in the project's first phase, which Damphousse said would involve building a wharf so the shuttle could stop there as well as a bike path that would go around the island.

"There are plenty of ponds as well as small lakes and wetlands," Damphousse said. "It's extremely rich in terms of plants, birds and all kinds of small animals. One can imagine exploring it without affecting the environment."

City of Varennes Mayor Martin Damphousse has big ideas for Sainte-Thérèse Island. (René Saint-Louis/Radio-Canada)

One idea is to add Sainte-Thérèse Island to the nearby Îles-de-Boucherville provincial park.

"It would help to develop Îles-de-Boucherville by adding other islands with other things to see and discover," Damphousse said.

Eviction of cottagers underway

Before moving forward, the city is waiting for the conclusion of legal proceedings to evict 53 cottagers. The Government of Quebec, which owns 90 per cent of the island, says they do not own their properties and built their cottages illegally.

Residents of the island maintain they had permission to build their chalets from the congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, also known as the Redemptorists, who owned the island until 1975.

The case is progressing slowly through the courts, but one of the residents, Natasha Rousseau, said the prosecutor responsible for the file has asked to meet one by one all those who dispute their notice of eviction.

These meetings are scheduled to take place in the fall, and the case could be heard in July 2018.

Damphousse said he is in no hurry, as long as the political will to move forward is there.

Chantale Rouleau, mayor of the Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough, and Chantale Deschamps, mayor of Repentigny, support the project, as does the Metropolitan Montreal Council and the Government of Quebec.