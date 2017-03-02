Quebec is scrapping a plan to eliminate the Montreal riding of Sainte-Marie–Saint-Jacques, which is currently represented by Québec Solidaire MNA Manon Massé.

​The proposal sparked protests and a petition from residents concerned about losing their voice at the National Assembly.

The decision was announced Thursday by Elections Quebec as part of an attempt to update the electoral map to better reflect the province's population distribution.

Massé called the decision a victory for the people living in the riding, which includes parts of the Ville-Marie and Plateau-Mont-Royal boroughs.

Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques conservée sur la carte électorale. Quelle victoire pour les gens du Centre-Sud! ❤️ #polqc #assnat — @ManonMasse_Qs

Elections Quebec decided to go ahead with a plan to merge the ridings of Mont-Royal and Outremont into a single riding, Mont-Royal-Outremont.

Those two ridings are currently held by Liberals, Pierre Arcand and Hélène David.

The organization also announced it would change the name of the provincial riding of Crémazie to Maurice-Richard. The hockey legend lived in the riding for about 50 years.