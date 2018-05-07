Sainte-Anne-des-Monts residents fear collapse of parts of Highway 132

Residents of Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, Que., say they're worried that two sections of Highway 132 that run along the summit of a cliff just northeast of the town could collapse with the next heavy rain.

Their MNA, Gaétan Lelièvre, characterizes work done by Transports-Québec to buttress the cliff in recent years as "makeshift" and a "shameful fix" and says major repairs can't wait.

Lelièvre, the independent MNA for Gaspé, says he's worried for motorists using the highway, as well as for nearby residents.

Ghyslain Richard lives about 40 metres from the edge of the cliff. Richard told Radio-Canada he has been trying to alert authorities about the state of the roadbed for a decade, worried that it could crumble in a rockslide, endangering anyone travelling on it.

The MNA for Gaspé, Gaétan Lelièvre, calls repairs like this one "makeshift" and "shameful." The retaining wall, which appears to be in danger of collapse, is being held in place by metal poles meant for signage. (Office of the MNA for Gaspé) "They say it's not dangerous, but rocks fall all the time. Every time it rains, the ground goes," he said.

The perilous sections of the highway lie near an area the local authority, the MRC de la Haute-Gaspésie, considers to be at a high risk for landslides. In 1964, four people died when they were carried away in a mudslide.

He says every spring, Ministry of Transport (MTQ) workers do repairs to the roadbed, but the work is insufficient and the ground continues to shift under the road.

He said one section of road appears to have been repaired using metal posts normally used to hold up road signs.

Lelièvre distributed photographs of those fixes at a news conference Monday, dismissing the repairs as "amateurism."

1960s-era retention wall

MNA Gaétan Lelièvre says this wooden retaining wall holding up Highway 132, perched above homes in Sainte-Anne-des-Monts' Tourelle district, dates back to the 1960s. (Office of the MNA for Gaspé) Among the photos is one showing a wooden retention wall that dates back to the 1960s. It's holding up the roadbed, but residents say sediment and rocks routinely wash away.

"There are homes under the cliff. We are talking about a 40-metre drop here," Lelièvre said. "It's not a luxury. We are talking about the safety of the users."

The MTQ has told Radio-Canada that officials have been aware of the erosion problem since 2010.

A spokesperson for the ministry explained that an opening for a drain that runs under the road is causing the erosion, and that bags of cement bags stacked there to hold up the road have fallen out of place.

The ministry says the most pressing repair work to stabilize the roadbed is to be done this year, and more work to prevent further erosion, including the planting of trees, is to be done in 2019.