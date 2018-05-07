Sainte-Anne-des-Monts residents fear collapse of parts of Highway 132
Gaspé MNA blasts Transports-Québec for shoddy repairs to critical road connecting peninsula communities
Residents of Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, Que., say they're worried that two sections of Highway 132 that run along the summit of a cliff just northeast of the town could collapse with the next heavy rain.
Their MNA, Gaétan Lelièvre, characterizes work done by Transports-Québec to buttress the cliff in recent years as "makeshift" and a "shameful fix" and says major repairs can't wait.
Lelièvre, the independent MNA for Gaspé, says he's worried for motorists using the highway, as well as for nearby residents.
Ghyslain Richard lives about 40 metres from the edge of the cliff. Richard told Radio-Canada he has been trying to alert authorities about the state of the roadbed for a decade, worried that it could crumble in a rockslide, endangering anyone travelling on it.
The perilous sections of the highway lie near an area the local authority, the MRC de la Haute-Gaspésie, considers to be at a high risk for landslides. In 1964, four people died when they were carried away in a mudslide.
He says every spring, Ministry of Transport (MTQ) workers do repairs to the roadbed, but the work is insufficient and the ground continues to shift under the road.
He said one section of road appears to have been repaired using metal posts normally used to hold up road signs.
Lelièvre distributed photographs of those fixes at a news conference Monday, dismissing the repairs as "amateurism."
1960s-era retention wall
"There are homes under the cliff. We are talking about a 40-metre drop here," Lelièvre said. "It's not a luxury. We are talking about the safety of the users."
The MTQ has told Radio-Canada that officials have been aware of the erosion problem since 2010.
A spokesperson for the ministry explained that an opening for a drain that runs under the road is causing the erosion, and that bags of cement bags stacked there to hold up the road have fallen out of place.
The ministry says the most pressing repair work to stabilize the roadbed is to be done this year, and more work to prevent further erosion, including the planting of trees, is to be done in 2019.
With files from Radio-Canada's Michel-Félix Tremblay