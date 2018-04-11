Saint-Tite Western Festival criticized over animal welfare concerns

A new report out of Université de Montréa​l is accusing the Festival Western de Saint-Tite of violating Quebec's animal welfare laws, saying that rodeo animals were exposed to serious risk and injury as well as psychological distress.

Law professor Alain Roy published a report Wednesday, based on evidence gathered from witnesses at 20 such events.

His 600-page report found that horses and bulls were subjected to serious injuries like fractures and it was the same in calf-roping and steer-wrestling.

Quebec's law, adopted in December 2015, prohibits abuse or mistreatment affecting the health of an animal or any act that could expose them to distress.

The festival's promoters responded to the report Wednesday, calling it biased and dismissing its findings as an abusive interpretation of the law.

The 600-page report details various risks to animals involved in events like steer wrestling. (Radio-Canada)

The festival said their own animal treatment specialist found "no abuse, negligence or unacceptable behaviour'' on the part of organizers, volunteers or competitors.

"We are not surprised by the report's negative findings, since Roy had already publicly announced his position on rodeos, even before undertaking his analysis,'' said Pascal Lafrenière, the event's general manager.

He was referring to a request for an injunction filed by Roy nearly a year ago in an effort to prevent the holding of a controversial urban rodeo during Montreal's 375th anniversary celebrations.

A deal brokered between both sides, and approved by Quebec Superior Court, allowed the rodeo to go ahead in August as well as another a month later at the Saint-Tite festival.

As part of the deal, Roy was able to send three observers to attend and film the events.

Protesters spoke out against the 2017 urban rodeo event held in Montreal in August. (Julie Marceau/Radio-Canada)

A veterinarian and a behavioural specialist examined the footage of the animals before and after the events.

A provincial committee that falls under the jurisdiction of the Agriculture Department will determine any next steps following the release of the report.

Quebec Agriculture Minister Laurent Lessard told reporters in Quebec City that he will wait to hear back from the committee, but believes rodeos could continue as long as they respect the province's animal welfare rules.