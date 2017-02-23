A rescue team is still searching for a man suspected to be trapped in the debris of a collapsed dairy farm, about 200 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The 35-year-old man is temporary foreign worker from Guatemala.

He has been missing since yesterday afternoon, when roof of the building on the Pittet Farm property in Saint-Tite, Que., collapsed under the weight of snow buildup. The man worked at the farm.

Firefighters, police, search experts from Montreal, as well as search dogs are at the scene.

Almost 80 per cent of the building collapsed, making the search process slow and painstaking.

The roof collapsed on a building with animals in it. One person is missing. (Maude Montembeault/Radio-Canada)

Alexandre Mizoguchi, chief of special operations for the Montreal fire department, said crews have combed through about a third of the debris so far.

"It's complicated because we have a potential victim, who is possibly still alive, [so] we have to proceed in a very surgical manner," he said.

Rescuers are using four mechanical shovels to remove pieces of the structure piece by piece to ensure the safety of the missing man and of the rescuers.

They have tried turning off all the machines to see if they could hear the man, and even called his cell phone because they knew he had it on him, to no avail.

The SQ confirmed that animals were in the building when the roof collapsed. Most made it out alive.