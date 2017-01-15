A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of 24-year-old Mylène Laliberté.

Quebec provincial police say he will appear in court to be formally charged either Monday or Tuesday.

Laliberté was found dead Friday night at a home in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, a town in the Lanaudière region.

Police responded to a call around 9:30 p.m.

Meurtre de Mylène Laliberté: Homme de 21 ans arrêté par les enquêteurs ce matin, il sera interrogé aujourd'hui. #Laurentides #SûretéduQuébec — @GuyLapointeSQ

Saint-Lin-Laurentides is about 60 kilometres north of Montreal.