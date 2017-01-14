The body of a 24-year-old woman was discovered Friday night in a home in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, a death provincial police are calling a homicide.

Police say they were called to the home around 9:30 p.m. where they found the victim, Mylène Laliberté.

Officers have interviewed several witnesses. But a Sûreté du Québec spokesperson said they are particularly interested in speaking with a witness currently in hospital.

The witness suffered injuries at some point Friday night, police said.

Saint-Lin-Laurentides is roughly a 60-kilometre drive north of Montreal.