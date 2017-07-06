Residents in Saint-Lazare west of Montreal are expressing new concern about a section of 60-year-old pipeline that was found exposed more than a year ago.

The company that owns the pipeline, Trans-Northern, has since covered the exposed section with rocks, but the woman who owns the land, Sylvie Rozon, says nothing more has been done.

"I walk there often, and nothing has changed," she told CBC's French-language service, Radio-Canada. "At least it's no longer exposed, but I always know it's right there under my feet."

Rozon worries the pipes could erode and spill oil into a nearby stream that runs down to the Ottawa River.

"The erosion of the soil under the pipeline could lead to a break since the pipe would no longer be supported," she said.

A local citizen's group is also expressing concern about the pipeline.

Guy Coderre, president of Citoyens au courant, said one of his group's key worries is for the safety of drinking water.

"A rupture of the pipeline would have serious consequences for Montreal's drinking water supply," he said.

This spring, the company received authorization from Quebec's Environment Ministry to proceed with work to stabilize the section of pipeline.

Quebec's Environment Ministry has since handed Trans-Northern a notice of non-conformity regarding its temporary fix, Radio-Canada says.

In a statement, the company said it's awaiting the necessary authorizations to proceed with a permanent solution.

An email from Quebec's Environment Ministry, however, said it is waiting for Trans-Northern to request the necessary authorizations to proceed with the work.

Trans-Northern has been found in default 11 times by the National Energy Board since 2010, Radio-Canada reports.