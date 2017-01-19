A 45-year-old Montreal man on trial for attacking an 11-year-old girl has been found guilty of attempted murder.

In the May 2013 attack, the girl was choked with a skipping rope and left for dead in a nearby alley.

The man, a resident of the Saint-Laurent borough, was acquitted of sexual assault. Court of Quebec Judge Silvie Kovacevich found there was not enough evidence to find him guilty on that charge.

The man's name is under a publication ban because of the nature of the accusations and his close link with the victim's family.

Defence to appeal

The man's defence lawyer, Sharon Sandiford, said her client will fight today's verdict.

"We will appeal. This is clear," she said.

Sandiford said errors of law were committed in April 2016, when the judge ruled that the proceedings could continue despite pieces of evidence being mistakenly destroyed by Montreal police.

Sandiford had asked for a stay of proceedings, arguing the destroyed evidence amounted to gross negligence.

Kovacevich told the court 17 pieces of evidence were destroyed as a result of "human error and a lack of attention" by a Montreal police investigator.

The evidence included the bra the girl was wearing and the skipping rope allegedly used in the assault.

Montreal police said the evidence was destroyed in September 2014 after being mixed in with evidence from another case.

"The Crown has a burden to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. For us, the defence feels that with these errors and these contradictions, it could not have been beyond a reasonable doubt," Sandiford said. "It will be up to the Court of Appeal to decide what will happen in this file."