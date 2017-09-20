Montreal police are trying to determine the cause of death after a body was found in a burnt-out vehicle overnight.

Firefighters were called to Vanden-Abeele Street, in the industrial park, around 11:15 p.m. to put out a major car fire.

Once the flames were out, they looked inside the vehicle and discovered the body, said Const. Raphaël Bergeron.

The vehicle was so badly burnt, it is practically unrecognizable. All that is left is a pile of metal and tires.

The investigation was handed over to Montreal police. Investigators are trying to determine whether the fire was criminal, accidental or voluntary.