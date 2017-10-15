Saint-Lambert contrasts with Montreal, just across the river, in more ways than one.

The quiet suburb next to Longueuil on the South Shore is known for its remaining stone colonial houses, views of the St. Lawrence River and stillness despite its proximity to the bustling metropolis.

And while Montreal, once dubbed "sin city of the North" is known for its nightlife and liberal attitudes vis-à-vis alcohol, Saint-Lambert is the only municipality in Quebec where bars are prohibited.

The rule dates back to Quebec's prohibition years in the early 20th century and stipulates that if you want to have a drink, you will have to order a full meal along with it.

It's even the case at Les Assoiffés, a bistro on the city's main strip known for its beer selection and whose French name translates to "The Thirsty."

But with the municipal election coming up Nov. 5, all this could change. Five of the city's six mayoral candidates shared their proposals on what to do about the law — though none of them propose scrapping it — with Radio-Canada.

A transition period

Candidate and current city councillor Jean-Pierre Roy, a documentary producer and film director, proposes a transition period during which the law is eased up.

Saint-Lambert mayoral candidate Jean-Pierre Roy is known for leading a citizen mobilization as city councillor to reduce the city's speed limits to 30 km/h. (Jean-Pierre Roy/Facebook)

"The first two years, we could allow only the already existing restaurants to sell alcohol without a meal," Roy says.

Alcohol curfew

Candidate and current city councillor Dominique Lebeau, who used to be the drummer on the well-known Quebecer band Les Cowboys Fringants, on the other hand, suggests limiting where and when the alcohol could be sold without food.

Dominique Lebeau, the former Les Cowboys Fringants drummer, is a Saint-Lambert city councillor elected in 2013. (Lebeau au conseil/Facebook)

"Maybe limiting it to a zone. The alcohol permits there could be for restaurants open until 1 a.m. It's after 1 a.m. that things can get out of control," Lebeau says.

Terrasse drinks in the summer

Candidate Pierre Brodeur, a teacher and former city councillor, says no to bars, but suggests easing current alcohol-limiting rules on the city's downtown restaurants.

Pierre Brodeur is a former city councillor for Saint-Lambert, he is currently the recreation director in La Prairie and is running for mayor in Saint-Lambert. (Pierre Brodeur/Facebook)

"For the summer, allowing restaurants with a terrasse to serve alcohol without a meal. But, please, don't allow a tavern brewery."

Asking constituents

Candidate and city councillor Martin Smith, a former journalist at the Journal de Montréal, says he'd like to hear from residents in a survey on the matter.

Among candidate Martin Smith's many careers have been positions in the navy and as a journalist for the Journal de Montréal. (Martin Smith/Facebook)

"Would you like us to open up liquor licenses to allow the sale of alcohol without having to order food during a 5 à 7 in Saint-Lambert's downtown?" Smith says he would like to ask people.

Consulting with businesses

Marc Edwards, a candidate and entrepreneur, says he would like to soften the law with the advice of local businesses.

Saint-Lambert mayoral candidate Marc Edwards is an entrepreneur and on the board of directors for local youth nonprofit Toujours Ensemble. (Marc Edwards/Facebook)

"If we were to soften the law, I would like it to be in collaboration with the economic development corporation," Edwards says.