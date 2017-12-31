A 70-year-old woman is dead after a fire broke out Saturday evening in her condominium on Riverside Street in Saint-Lambert, on Montreal's South Shore.

The woman was found dead in the unit where the fire started at around 7:30 p.m.

Her condo in the Riverside Street building was the only one damaged.

The residents living on that floor were able to get out safely and were able to return to their homes later in the night, according to Longueuil police.

Normand Lavallée, Longueuil fire division chief, said 45 firefighters responded to the fire, and it was quickly extinguished.

He said police have taken over the file and are investigating the fire's cause.