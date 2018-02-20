A 53-year-old orderly appeared in court in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. Tuesday, to face sexual assault charges in connection to a series of attacks on vulnerable women at the hospital where he worked.

André Tougas faces eight charges, including sexual assault, voyeurism and possession of child pornography.

Quebec provincial police say the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu man was arrested earlier Tuesday. They said a search of his home also turned up evidence of child pornography.

Police seized a computer and digital files that investigators now intend to analyze. Police say the man could face further charges.

In a statement, police allege that between 2012 and 2017, Tougas "took advantage of his status as a hospital employee to sexually assault his victims."

Police say the man acted voyeuristically, "making video-recordings of women who should have had a reasonable expectation that their private lives were protected."

Police would not say where Tougas worked, however, the Journal de Montréal is reporting Tougas is an orderly at the hospital in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, 40 kilometres southeast of Montreal.