Saint-Jérôme line commuter trains cancelled after CP equipment derailment

Commuter train service on the Saint-Jérôme line is cancelled this morning after a piece of Canadian Pacific equipment derailed while doing maintenance.

The piece of equipment derailed on a single-track rail line and it's blocking the trains, according to a tweet by exo, the organization that oversees train, bus and paratransit service in the Greater Montreal area.

TRAIN fares will be accepted on buses and at Metro stations that service train stations along the line.

Trains are cancelled for an undetermined length of time, as it is unclear how long it will take to remove the equipment from the track.

It is unclear where or what time the derailment occurred, but service on the other lines is not affected. Trains on the Vaudreuil-Hudson, Saint-Jérôme and Candiac lines all run on tracks that CP leases to the transit authority.