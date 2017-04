The Sûreté du Québec are investigating after a man died in a house fire late Saturday night in Saint-Hyacinthe in the Montérégie region.

Firefighters were called to a house on Dallaire Street shortly before midnight.

The identity of the victim has not yet been revealed.

Police say the fire started in the basement and appears to be suspicious in nature.

The owner of the home was at the scene when firefighters arrived.

The fire started late Saturday night. (Radio-Canada)

Technicians from the major crimes division of the SQ are at the scene.