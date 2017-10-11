Business owners on the Saint-Hubert Plaza are hoping the temporary disappearance of the glass awnings over the sidewalks won't result in disappearing shoppers over the coming Christmas season.

The work to dismantle the awnings began Tuesday, part of a $50-million renovation that's due to be completed by 2021.

The local merchants' association says the revamp will be good for business in the long run, but business owners like Annie Tchakedjian are worried.

Christmas is coming, she said, and her customers like to shop without getting snowed on and wet.

"Everybody says, 'we come here because we can walk in the winter time and not get wet, not get snow all over us,' and they can do their shopping," she said.

Work to dismantle the 33-year-old glass awning over Saint-Hubert Plaza began Tuesday. A new, more streamlined awning will replace it. (CBC)

Tchakedjian said she doesn't see the need to redo the awnings, which were installed back in 1984.

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it," she said.

Businesses can apply for compensation

The work is part of a bigger plan that will see the aging aqueduct and sewer system under the street replaced.

The new awnings will go up once that work is finished.

The city unveiled its vision for the new Plaza Saint-Hubert last spring. (Ville de Montreal)

Tchakedjian worries about her 25-year-old business surviving the years of construction that lie ahead.

City council candidate Jack Hallak told CBC News that businesses affected by the work can apply for compensation.

It's not clear, however, when businesses will be able to do so.