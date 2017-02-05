The City of Montreal will undertake a $50-million makeover of the Saint-Hubert Plaza starting in 2018.

The glass-covered plaza, described by the New York Times newspaper recently as a "bizarre strip of formal-wear shops touting bargain-basement prices on '80s-style prom and wedding gowns," stretches from Jean-Talon Street to Bellechasse Street.

Plans for the renovations, made public Sunday, call for replacing the 33-year-old glass structure that overhangs the sidewalks of the plaza with a more minimalist design.

The project will also widen the sidewalks, introduce new benches and furnishings and improve the landscaping and lighting.

"The work will have the effect of making the street more comfortable and convivial while improving its esthetic appeal and the visibility of its businesses," the city said in a news release.

As is, the New York Times picked the plaza as one of its five places to visit in Montreal, noting the neighbourhood's "growing roster of cool cafes, coffee shops, bakeries and bars."

Mayor Denis Coderre said the project will give the plaza "renewed grandeur" and bring it in to the 21st century.

"Montrealers will benefit from a pleasing living space and a unique and attractive shopping experience," he said.

The work is scheduled to take place between July 2018 and March 2021.