SQ find 24-year-old woman, arrest man following morning kidnapping

Quebec provincial police say the suspect in a kidnapping earlier this morning in Saint-Eustache has been arrested and the victim was found safe.

The Sûreté du Québec sent a news release at around noon, asking for the public's help in finding 24-year-old Isabelle Cyr, after she was forced from her home into a black SUV at around 8:45 a.m.

Police identified a man named Benjamin Dallaire, 26, from Saint-Hubert, as the suspect in the abduction.

They did not say whether there was a connection between the suspect and the victim.