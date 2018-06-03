Skip to Main Content
SQ find 24-year-old woman, arrest man following morning kidnapping

Quebec provincial police say the suspect in a kidnapping earlier this morning in Saint-Eustache has been arrested and the victim was found safe.

A man showed up to Isabelle Cyr's house Sunday morning and forced her into his vehicle

Police say the suspect in the kidnapping is 26-year-old Benjamin Dallaire, from Saint-Hubert. (Sûreté du Québec)

The Sûreté du Québec sent a news release at around noon, asking for the public's help in finding 24-year-old Isabelle Cyr, after she was forced from her home into a black SUV at around 8:45 a.m.

Police identified a man named Benjamin Dallaire, 26, from Saint-Hubert, as the suspect in the abduction. 

They did not say whether there was a connection between the suspect and the victim.

