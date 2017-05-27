A two-year-old boy has died Saturday morning after a hit-and-run in Saint-Constant on Montreal's South Shore.

Roussillon police received a call at 9 a.m. about an unconscious child on Rabelais Street, located in a residential area near Kahnawake.

He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to hospital.

The parents and another child were also taken to hospital for shock.

"We're still looking for the suspect," said Roussillon police spokeperson Karine Bergeron.

Quebec provincial police and Roussillon police investigators are on the scene.

A security perimeter has been established around Rabelais Street.