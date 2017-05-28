A vehicle has been seized by Roussillon police in connection with the hit-and-run death of a two-year-old boy on Montreal's South Shore.

Local police are working the Sûreté du Québec to find the driver of the vehicle that struck the boy Saturday morning on Rabelais Street in Saint-Constant.

A technical unit is analyzing a black car, which was found Saturday night. No arrests have been made so far.

The boy was playing with his family in the backyard before he made his way to the street without his family's knowledge.

That's when police received a call around 9 a.m. about an unconscious child on the road in the residential area.

He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Two adults and the boy's six-year-old brother were also taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Investigators have met with neighbours in the residential area and are asking for anyone with information to contact Rousillon police at 450-638-0911 and speak with Sgt. Det. André Fluet.

Police added the family is going through a very difficult time and hopes the driver comes forward to clarify what happened before the boy was struck.