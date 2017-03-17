One person is dead and three others are injured after two small Cessna 152 planes collided in mid-air in Saint-Bruno on Montreal's South Shore, according to Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux.

The crash occurred above the Promenades Saint-Bruno shopping centre shortly before 1 p.m. Friday. Police said one of the planes landed in the shopping centre's parking lot, the other on the roof.

Police said they do not yet know the cause of the crash, adding that weather conditions were clear.

A witness at the scene said she heard "a loud boom."

"And then a person screamed at the top of their lungs to go outside right away," Patricia Bon said. "I saw a plane that was completely crushed."

The shopping centre is now being evacuated and is closed to the public.

Police said both planes have been doused with a fire retardant to prevent them from catching fire.

Police said a large perimeter has been set up and they are asking people to avoid the area. They are asking witnesses to go to the Cage aux Sports restaurant to speak to police.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. (CBC News)

One of the planes belongs to Cargair, a flight and pilot training school based in nearby Saint-Hubert. The company declined an interview request when contacted by CBC News.